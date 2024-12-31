NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan revealed QB Brock Purdy is dealing with nerve issues in his right elbow and his status is in the air for Week 18. (Nick Wagoner)

Purdy had an MRI done on Tuesday: “Doesn’t feel the best. … My arm was on fire. Tried throwing couple on sideline and couldn’t. … Did tests with UCL but it was good in that regard.” (Cam Inman)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay defended the play of WR Cooper Kupp, who has four catches over the past three games. McVay said other circumstances have impacted Kupp’s statistics.

“I think he’s played well,” McVay said via USA Today’s Brock Vierra. “I think it really comes down to are we getting opportunities? The receiver position is unique because there are so many things that you’re relying on to be able to be a factor, protection… Does the coverage dictate me getting the football and am I getting the opportunity? With what he can control, I think he’s done a good job.”

Seahawks

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks QB Geno Smith can earn an additional $6 million in escalators for 2025 in Week 18. Smith can earn $2 million if the Seahawks reach 10 wins, $2 million for hitting 4,282 passing yards (185 away) and $2 million for at least a 69.75 completion percentage (70.24 right now).

