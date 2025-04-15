Seahawks Host Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell For Visit

Corbin Smith reports the Seahawks have hosted Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell for a pre-draft visit this week.

Arizona also had Campbell in for a top-30 visit last week. He is viewed as the best linebacker in this class and is widely expected to be a top-20 pick.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Campbell rated as his top linebacker and No. 14 overall player.

Campbell, 21, was the top edge rusher and No. 16 overall player as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Alabama and was a two-year starter, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors after his junior season before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his three-year collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 35 games for Alabama and recorded 184 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.

For more on Campbell and other prospects the Seahawks have had in for visits, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.