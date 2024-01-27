NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Dan Quinn, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

With all the turbulence in the NFL coaching ranks this offseason, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is now one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the league. He admitted he’s always thought of himself as a young gun but that perception has begun to be challenged.

“I thought I was a pretty young coordinator, and I thought I became a head coach pretty young,” Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “But I’d been coordinating for nine years, too. I feel like I’ve always felt older than my age.

“And now when I look in the mirror, and I see a lot more grays, or when I talk to some of these 24-year-old players, I can just tell they don’t look at me the same way I feel. Like … when I talk to some 32-year-old players, I realize, oh man, I think I am getting old. It’s not just looking that way.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he’s turning the page on their Divisional Round game against the Packers and is hoping to build off some of the positives from last week.

“For me you’re real with yourself,” Purdy said, via ProFootballTalk. “You understand where you’re at as a quarterback, how you played. It doesn’t matter if you played good or bad, like I don’t take really any of that with you the next week, it’s a new game, it’s a new scheme, it’s a new environment. Everything about it is new. So it’s almost like you’ve got to clean the slate, learn from the mistakes, build off of the good things that you’ve done. But it’s a new game. That’s the mental battle that I feel like all the NFL quarterbacks go through. I think that’s where the great ones really separate themselves from the others. So yeah, that’s how I look at it.”

(shoulder) participated in individual drills on Friday and didn’t appear to have any issues with catching. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Samuel is good to do for Sunday’s game against the Lions, via Adam Schefter.

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Commanders or Seahawks haven’t shown an outward interest in former Patriots HC Bill Belichick and he is considered an outsider for the final two head coaching jobs, along with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel .

and he is considered an outsider for the final two head coaching jobs, along with former Titans HC . Fowler adds that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is still considered a favorite to land the job in Seattle and had an extensive interview with the team on Thursday night.