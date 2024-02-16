NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Seahawks

Brock Purdy

When reflecting on their Super Bowl loss, 49ers QB Brock Purdy admitted they committed too many three-and-outs and squandered an opportunity to take control of the game.

“I just keep thinking about those three-and-outs that we had,” Purdy said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And when we had an opportunity to go take control of the game.”

Purdy reflected on a critical 3rd-and-5 pass to WR Juaun Jennings that got batted down by Chiegs CB Trent McDuffie, who was blitzing on the play. Purdy acknowledged WR Brandon Aiyuk was open and he should’ve targeted him.

“With (McDuffie) blitzing, yeah, I think there was an opportunity to hit BA there,” Purdy said. “And that’s something I have to learn from and be real with myself about. I told BA, ‘Man, I wish I would have hit you there. Or at least attempted to go to you.’”

Aiyuk is notably entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. GM John Lynch said they want the receiver to be a part of their offense going forward.

“We’ve developed a good cadence over the years, Kyle and I, where he focuses on the season,” Lynch said. “We do all the planning, and then we present things to him, and we work through it. That’s what we’ll continue to do. But of course you want a guy like Brandon Aiyuk to be a part of you going forward.”

49ers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl they ended up trading DT DeForest Buckner to fit everyone they needed to under the cap. He says it’s possible history could repeat itself, and mentions WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as the two most appealing trade candidates that could make sense.

to fit everyone they needed to under the cap. He says it’s possible history could repeat itself, and mentions WRs and as the two most appealing trade candidates that could make sense. The 49ers are hiring Cameron Clemmons to be their new offensive line coach, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Clemmons was with the Raiders for the last two years as their assistant OL coach.

to be their new offensive line coach, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Clemmons was with the Raiders for the last two years as their assistant OL coach. 49ers QB coach Brian Griese had high praise for San Francisco’s backup QB Sam Darnold , saying “Sam has checked his ego at the door … He’s got a lot of talent and is going to play really good football in this league,” via Andrew Mason from Denver Sports.

had high praise for San Francisco’s backup QB , saying “Sam has checked his ego at the door … He’s got a lot of talent and is going to play really good football in this league,” via Andrew Mason from Denver Sports. Griese also said, “Who knows what his opportunities are going to be going forward but I think he’s a better football player.”

49ers S Tashaun Gipson and LB Oren Burks‘ contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of their deals, per OverTheCap.

Seahawks

Seattle’s new ST coordinator Jay Harbaugh said Devin Fitzsimmons will join the staff as a ST assistant, via John Boyle. Fitzsimmons was most recently with the Panthers in the same role last year.

said will join the staff as a ST assistant, via John Boyle. Fitzsimmons was most recently with the Panthers in the same role last year. New Seahawks’ OC Ryan Grubb said, “This is the unicorn event in coaching,” when he was asked what it’s like to go from college to the NFL without even having to leave Seattle. Grubb served as the University of Washington’s assistant HC/OC and QB coach from 2022-2023. (Boyle)

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘s contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to guarantee his $12.7 million salary for 2024, per OverTheCap.

‘s contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to guarantee his $12.7 million salary for 2024, per OverTheCap. Seahawks DL Dre’Mont Jones ‘ contract was also triggered on Friday to guarantee $7 million of his $11 million salary for next season. (OverTheCap)

‘ contract was also triggered on Friday to guarantee $7 million of his $11 million salary for next season. (OverTheCap) Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf‘s clause was triggered on Friday to guarantee his $13 million base salary five days after the waiver period. (OverTheCap)