NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

This summer has seen numerous QBs receive massive $200 million extensions after strong recent seasons. Although 49ers QB Brock Purdy is due for a huge pay raise, his focus remains on winning a Super Bowl.

“Guys talk about it within the locker room and stuff, and so we all end up hearing about it,” Purdy said, via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “But for me, that’s so far down the road with my situation. And for me, I’ve got to be present right now, right here at camp. I’ve got to be better and grow right now so that I can be the best I can be for this team this year.”

“Obviously, we have a goal at hand, going all the way, and winning, and finishing it. So that’s where my mindset’s at. To be caught up in the money and the stats, all that kind of stuff down the road, I’d be wrong if that’s where my mindset was at, and so it’s not.”

The Patriots contract offer for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was in the range of $32 million per year on a four-year deal. (Mike Kadlick)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has dealt with a variety of injuries over the last few seasons. Stafford is grateful to be healthy with a revised contract and reflected on being unsure of his football future against Dallas.

“Being healthy is a great thing,” Stafford said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “When your brain tells your body to do something, and it does, it’s great. When it can’t, because of one thing or another, that’s tough. Getting out there and playing and doing all that kind of stuff, [and] finally feeling good again being able to do all that stuff [last year] was great. Halfway through the season in the Dallas game, I thought I was done for my season, maybe career, depending on what it was going to look like under imaging.”

“I was on the sideline thinking [it was a] pretty good chance it was. Physical examination was not pretty. I’d just fought back from something else, and having to deal with that now is tough. Luckily it was good enough to just treat and manage and let my body heal and splint it for games. I was able to play good enough for a little bit to keep us in it.”

Seahawks

Sometimes when a new coaching staff comes in, it can be bad news for incumbent players as the new arrivals look to put their stamp on the team with players who fit their system. But in Seattle, it seems like QB Geno Smith has won over new HC Mike Macdonald and OC Ryan Grubb in a major way. Grubb raved about Smith’s talent as a thrower and experience as a veteran, saying it’s been easy to build a scheme to feature him.

“For people that haven’t seen Geno throw in person, I think he’s special,” Grubb said in a radio interview last month, via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “I’ve watched plenty NFL film on plenty of guys, and Geno’s throwing talent, arm talent, the way it comes out, accuracy — you get to know him, and you start watching him, and you’re at practice with him now every day, and you’re like, ‘Two years ago this guy led the league in completion percentage.’ I’m not surprised at all. He’s an elite quarterback.

“He has the traits to be able to push the ball down the field, quick release to get accurate, underneath throws and great understanding of the protection scheme. He’s a veteran guy. That’s one of the biggest assets: You come in and you have a guy like Geno that can execute your protection and scheme and take care of himself.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks worked out DBs Kaleb Ford-Dement, Jakorey Hawkins, Willie Roberts, and Marquis Wilson before signing Roberts.