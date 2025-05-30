NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Joe Thuney, 49ers, Bears, Cardinals

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy signed a mega-extension this offseason worth $265 million, three years after being the final pick in the 2022 draft. Ahead of the start of OTAs, Purdy talked about how they are using a rough 2024 season to return to form this year.

“I’m excited,” Purdy said, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Everybody came back for Phase One of OTAs and everything, and from that moment on, the energy with the young guys being here, all the, obviously, vets, there’s just been this energy here where we’ve got to have the chip on our shoulder again.”

“But I can say that it feels good here right now, and everyone’s really, really excited to keep competing, and for camp, and the season to come around. We’re pumped.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said it will be difficult to fill the void left by LB Kyzir White, who was also a captain, but is confident that the team has the right personnel to replace him.

“He (was) a captain so that’s a challenge from a leadership standpoint, and the defense,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “But we feel really good where we are at right now. We’re going to try a lot of guys out there. If they deserve a role they will have a role.”

Bears

Bears G Joe Thuney signed a two-year, $35.5 million contract extension with the Bears, of which $33.5 million is fully guaranteed at signing, including $18 million in new money guarantees. (OTC)

If on the roster on the 5th day of the 2027 league year, he will earn a $1 million roster bonus. There are also annual $500,000 workout bonuses. The extension reduced his 2025 salary cap number by $8 million.