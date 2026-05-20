Veteran CB Sam Webb Worked Out For Bears

Veteran NFL CB Sam Webb worked out for the Bears on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson.

He also had a recent workout with the Giants.

Webb, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster.

His sophomore season saw him land with the Carolina Panthers, yet he soon found his way back onto the Raiders’ roster to begin the 2024 season, being called up from the practice squad. He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ active roster in 2024 and was let go after camp last year.

From there, Webb signed with the Titans’ practice squad but the Browns signed him to their active roster in November. Cleveland declined to tender Webb a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Webb appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovered for a touchdown.