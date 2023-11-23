NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said this week that he feels his arm strength has improved now that he is fully recovered from elbow surgery to repair a torn UCL.

“I do feel like just my pre and post-routine of throwing has allowed my arm to get stronger, just in general,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Obviously, after the surgery, [the goal was to] recover, but just my habits and stuff of what I’ve done in the NFL compared to college, it’s a night and day difference, and I feel like it has helped my arm get stronger. So, all of those components added in, I feel like my arm has gotten stronger.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a rockier second game back from his torn ACL, as Arizona was held to 16 points in a loss to the Texans and Murray couldn’t complete a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Still, Murray played okay for it being just his second game of the season with an offseason focused on rehab instead of adjusting to a new scheme.

“Do I feel like I’m in a groove?” Murray said via the team’s website. “Getting there. . . . I hope next season is different, a more normal offseason. That is something I look forward to. But right now I’m in the situation where I have to deal with it and somehow get better every week.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says CB Coby Bryant is ready to play this week and could take Jerrick Reed ’s spot on the roster. (Bob Condotta)

says CB is ready to play this week and could take ’s spot on the roster. (Bob Condotta) Carroll said RT Abraham Lucas won’t play on Thanksgiving, nor will RB Kenneth Walker, with the hope that both can return next week. (Brady Henderson)