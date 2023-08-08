NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Mike LaFleur, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is not worried about QB Brock Purdy and believes he’ll be able to get the job done when it counts as he continues to rehab from elbow surgery.

“I don’t think anyone’s back to where they were, exactly, last season. We’re going through training camp, a lot of guys had more practices than him,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “He’ll get there. He’s doing some good things. We’re not worried about Brock. Brock’s the real deal, he knows how to play and we just have to have our team keep getting better and we’ll keep getting better as we go.”

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes he would not be surprised if the 49ers got some trade offers for one of their backup quarterbacks. The notable names are obviously Trey Lance and Sam Darnold but Jones adds even fourth-string QB Brandon Allen has looked sharp and might not make it to the practice squad if San Francisco tried to sneak him there.

Cardinals

Cardinals DB Isaiah Simmons admitted that he told the team that he wanted to move back to being a defensive back.

“I told them I didn’t want to play linebacker,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “I felt more comfortable getting back to things I had done in the past.”

Simmons added that if the team asked him to play linebacker, he would’ve done it willingly and to the best of his abilities, but believes the team felt he would be better long-term at safety.

“If they came here and said, ‘You’re going to be a Mike linebacker,’ I would’ve done it to the best of my ability,” Simmons said. “I think they understood that maybe the designed position I was supposed to be at, and I’m happy they let me come in and lock in on one position.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is happy with the early results of Simmons at safety.

“He’s been reliable back there, which is the first trait of a safety to me,” Gannon said. “He’s in the right spot all the time. He shows range and some hitting ability, a little bit of coverage ability, downhill striking ability. Long way to go, but I like where he is at.”

Rams

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur had a pretty solid landing spot after his first play-calling gig with the Jets went south, as the Rams’ offensive coordinator position has been a virtual pipeline for future NFL head coaches under Sean McVay. LaFleur has already distinguished himself from some of the coaching stars who have come before him, as McVay has entrusted him to run some meetings in his stead on that side of the ball, as well as help revamp Los Angeles’ running game.

“We’re lucky to have him,” McVay said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “You know, he makes me feel a lot better about being able to be a head coach because he can lead those guys on offense. And while we see the game through a similar lens, he’s also not afraid to challenge me. And he takes the initiative.”

The Jets and LaFleur characterized their parting of ways as “mutual” but it’s pretty clear LaFleur was one of the scapegoats for the Jets’ lack of success. One team’s trash is another team’s treasure, though.

“With putting guys in position and creating opportunities, I thought he did an excellent job,” McVay said. “I don’t care what the numbers say.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh had good words for his former play-caller, who was one of his first and most important hires when he took the job and followed him to New York from San Francisco.

“I think Mike’s going to continue to grow as a football coach and I believe in my heart he’s going to be a head coach,” Saleh said. “He’s too smart not to. The Rams have a very good coordinator. We’re still very close.”