NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Marshon Lattimore, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs OC Dave Canales recalled the quarterback competition between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield that ultimately helped them decide on Mayfield being their starting quarterback.

“A little bit there in the middle of camp, Kyle showed he’s the real deal,” Canales said, via PFT. “Baker felt the heat and had a couple of days where it wasn’t quite sharp. He turned it around, had a fantastic first preseason game with a couple drives — took us down, had a touchdown, the communication was smooth. Then he just kind of settled right in for that following week leading up to the Jets, showing up in that practice and [it was] just really like a good feeling like, ‘We’re settled here with this guy.’”

Canales added that Trask made the decision difficult on the coaching staff and they still believe in his ability.

“We’re fortunate, going into this thing, that we didn’t just name a starter going into it without giving Kyle a chance to show what he can do, because I think he earned a lot of respect in the locker room, on the coaching staff, in the fanbase for Bucs fans out there to see Kyle is real — he is the real deal,” Canales said. “I couldn’t feel any better about our quarterback situation going into Week One.”

Canales isn’t worried about the outside criticism revolving around Mayfield and is comfortable with him leading his offense.

“I think the skepticism is warranted, [but] I don’t care about it,” Canales said. “I think, ‘What is this play and where does the ball go first?’ That’s all I care about. ‘What’s this run play? Get us to the best one here,’ and he’s doing all of those things great. For me, I feel a level of comfort with [him] handling the offense. Hopefully, he’s not listening and feeling like he has to prove anything to anybody but himself.”

Panthers

Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan said they’ve been mightily impressed by first-round QB Bryce Young this offseason based on the type of person he is along with his talent on the field.

“Bryce is just an impressive individual,” Morgan said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I think, first and foremost, him off the field—just the kind of person he is, the kind of human being is—really makes you fall in love with the kid. And then obviously, you can see what he does on tape. He’s special. He’s got the pocket presence, he has the poise, he has the accuracy, anticipation. He has all those things you want.”

Morgan said they are not depending on Young to carry the load and pointed to players they’ve brought in like Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and D.J. Chark to help out.

“And this isn’t Bryce’s show,” Morgan said. “He’s not doing this alone. We’re not dependin’ on him to go out and make every single play. That’s why we brought guys in like [Adam] Thielen and Miles Sanders and DJ Chark and those kind of guys. So, this isn’t something that he has to do alone and it’s not all on his shoulders.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said CB Marshon Lattimore didn’t suffer any structural damage to his knee but is dealing with swelling or another issue, via Katherine Terrell.

