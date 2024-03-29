NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales believes the team will be competitive within their division this upcoming year.

“I think we’re going to be competitive for the division this year,” Canales said, via PFT. “What I’m saying is, if we play good football, if we can get the football right like we believe we can, and we can take care of the football, let the numbers take care of themselves, we’ll be in the hunt. We’ll be in every single game, which will give us an opportunity to be in the hunt for the division at the end.”

Bryce Young

Panthers WR Adam Thielen touched on 2023 first-round QB Bryce Young‘s rookie season and how the situation wasn’t ideal for him to thrive.

“Yeah, well, I’ll say this: I mean, I think everything was stacked against him last year, unfortunately,” Thielen said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “And I’m not gonna get into detail as to why that was, but I’m just really excited for him to have a fresh start, an ability to have a good coaching staff that’s gonna put a good plan together to help him be successful, and also to put people around him to help him be successful.”

“His maturity level over the season was really cool to see. And his ability to handle adversity. I don’t know how much adversity Bryce has had over his football career, and to handle the amount of adversity he did, to show up every week, week in, week out, put his head down and work, try to lead to the best of his ability was really impressive, and what makes me excited about Year 2 with him.”

Saints

The Saints will host Florida State WR Keon Coleman for an official 30 visit. (Nick Underhill)

for an official 30 visit. (Nick Underhill) The Saints met with Michigan DE Braiden McGregor before his pro day. (Justin Melo)

before his pro day. (Justin Melo) Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine met with the Saints before his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Saints before his pro day. (Justin Melo) Temple LB Jordan Magee has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Justin Melo)

has a private workout scheduled with the Saints. (Justin Melo) New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube took an official visit with the Saints. (MLFootball)