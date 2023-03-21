NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers, Michael Thomas, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield admitted bouncing around to three different teams in 2022 took a toll on him.

“That’s definitely been a struggle,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “There were times where, kind of searching in the mirror thinking, ‘All right. What’s next? What do I need to do?’ But you’ve got to relate it back to your success. If I can review all the situations and experiences I’ve had and trust in those, and learn from them and not just harp on the negative stuff but take away just a little thing each time, that’s how you continue to grow. And I still believe that all the experiences I’ve gone through happened for a reason, and it’s going to help me in the long run.”

Mayfield is taking adversity in stride and believes he ultimately will come out stronger in the end.

“It’s not how I drew my career up by any means,” he said. “If I was to tell you how it would go based on the plan, I wouldn’t have said I’d put on three different uniforms in the year 2022, but that’s how it happens. You’ve got to learn from it, roll with the punches, trust in God’s plan. But I’ve grown a lot. I appreciate all the things that have happened throughout my journey. It’s helped me get here today. I want to play this as long as I can so I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way.”

Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person mentions some in the Panthers’ organization had concerns about WR DJ Chark ‘s injury history. He was in Carolina for a visit last week but the team ended up signing WR Adam Thielen . Person says the Panthers are open to signing another receiver at “the right price.”

‘s injury history. He was in Carolina for a visit last week but the team ended up signing WR . Person says the Panthers are open to signing another receiver at “the right price.” Panthers LB Shaq Thompson ‘s reworked contract is basically a two-year, $12.6 million deal. Thompson gets a $5.3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.2 million and $3.8 million in 2023 and 2024. His 2023 base and $2 million of his 2024 base are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s reworked contract is basically a two-year, $12.6 million deal. Thompson gets a $5.3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.2 million and $3.8 million in 2023 and 2024. His 2023 base and $2 million of his 2024 base are guaranteed. (Over The Cap) Thompson has up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually and a $1 million roster bonus and a $300,000 workout bonus in 2024. There are also three void years at the end of the deal.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers’ contract with DE DeShawn Williams is for one year at $1.75 million and includes a $670,000 signing bonus and a fully guaranteed salary of $1.08 million.

Saints

Saints WR Michael Thomas signed a complicated new contract that technically is a two-year pact worth $10 million as a base value but has an effective length of only one year. Thomas dropped his 2023 base salary to $1.26 million, which is guaranteed, and receives a $5 million signing bonus contingent on passing a physical around April 21. (Over The Cap)

signed a complicated new contract that technically is a two-year pact worth $10 million as a base value but has an effective length of only one year. Thomas dropped his 2023 base salary to $1.26 million, which is guaranteed, and receives a $5 million signing bonus contingent on passing a physical around April 21. (Over The Cap) There is another $3.76 million available as a roster bonus depending on how many games Thomas plays in 2023 which becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2024 league year. Thomas gets $30,000 per game on the 53-man roster for a total of $510,000 and $190,000 per game on the active roster for a total of $3.23 million. (Mike Triplett)

Another $5 million total in incentives is available. They include $250,000 each for hitting 100, 110, and 120 receptions; as well as 1,000, 1,150, and 1,300 receiving yards. Another $250,000 is available for hitting seven receiving touchdowns. (Triplett)

If Thomas makes the Pro Bowl and the Saints make the playoffs, it’s another $250,000. He can earn $500,000 for being a first-team AP All-Pro, $1 million for winning offensive player of the year, $500,000 for winning MVP, and $500,000 for being the MVP of the Super Bowl. If the Saints win the Super Bowl and Thomas has reached 110 receptions or 1,150 yards, he earns another $500,000.

Just like this year, there are huge roster bonuses that kick in and serve as triggers for the Saints to either designate Thomas as a June 1 cut or renegotiate his deal again. The bonuses are worth $31.7 million, $28.7 million, and $58.6 million. (Katherine Terrell)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints’ one-year deal with LB Ty Summers is for one year at $1.08 million.