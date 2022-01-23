NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Eagles, Packers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians says he would be surprised to see QB Tom Brady retire after the season given how much the veteran still enjoys the game.

“The way he was at practice [Friday], I would be shocked if he didn’t [play next year],” Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away, and couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked.”

After Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Brady was asked about his future: “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at. … I’m not thinking about anything past 5 minutes from now.” (Ben Volin)

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians will be back in 2022 regardless of whether QB Tom Brady returns or not.

will be back in 2022 regardless of whether QB returns or not. Regarding Brady being back in 2022, Arian said: “That’s up to Tom — just like all veteran players.” (Jeff Darlington)

Arians confirmed after Sunday’s loss that he will be back: “I’m coaching till I can’t.” (Ian Rapoport)

Buccaneers veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul said he isn’t sure if this was his last game and whether he’ll play again in Tampa Bay or elsewhere. Pierre-Paul added that he will decide after his shoulder surgery. (Greg Auman)

said he isn’t sure if this was his last game and whether he’ll play again in Tampa Bay or elsewhere. Pierre-Paul added that he will decide after his shoulder surgery. (Greg Auman) Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis was fined $12,875 for removing his helmet and drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the wildcard playoff game. (Tom Pelissero)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he’s hoping C Jason Kelce returns to play again in 2022.

“I sent him two kegs of beer,” Sirianni said, via Josh Tolentino. “He’s awesome and I’ve told him how much we want him back. He’s an unbelievable leader. Everything you hear about — if you don’t know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He’s awesome, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player.

“He’s the backbone of this team. He’s so smart as a football player — he makes us go as a team. … I think in the middle of the year I said, ‘You got five more years in you?’ As long as he wants to go, we want him to go.”

Eagles WR KeeSean Johnson was fined $4,722 for unnecessary roughness on a helmet hit against Buccaneers WR Jaelon Darden that was not penalized during last week’s game. (Tom Pelissero)

Packers

Green Bay’s special teams unit was a liability all season long. It finally caught up with them in the divisional round against the 49ers. The Packers allowed a blocked field goal and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown that were directly responsible for a 10-point swing.

“You could argue that was the difference in the game but I think it was more than just that play,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said via NFL Media’s Nick Shook. “I don’t know exactly what happened, I’ll have to go back and take a look at the tape. We had two blocks in this game and obviously, it played a big part in us coming up short.”

“That can’t happen. It’s unacceptable,” added LaFleur when asked about having only 10 men on the field to try and block the game-winning field goal. “And, again, that’s on me.”