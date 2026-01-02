NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bryce Young, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs RB Rachaad White said that the team has gotten complacent and they need to come out and play with a purpose.

“I don’t know,” White said, via PFT. “It boils down to for me, how I look at it, just being honest, we all just got to look in the mirror. We all gotta have a level of pride, a level of care. And right now, we all just, you know, are kind of floating around and blowing in the wind. So I think we need to come out with our piss hot and let’s see what happens.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals enter Week 18 with a 3-13 record after finishing last season 8-9. Arizona QB Jacoby Brissett doesn’t think they were ever outplayed, but instead regressed because they made too many individual mistakes.

“You can go back to however many games, even in some of the games where we won where we just didn’t succeed on the drive, it’s been like, ‘Why didn’t we succeed? Oh, well, we did this wrong, or I did this wrong,'” Brissett said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “It’s never been (that) they just outschemed us, outplayed us or anything like that.”

Brissett feels they prepared well for games, but struggled to execute in the end.

“Because it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s just focus on us,'” Brissett said. “We’ve had a good week of preparation. Obviously, coaches put us in a good situation and now we just have to execute it.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon took the blame for their struggles this season and doesn’t sense that he’s lost the locker room.

“A little bit when you’re losing for me at least,” Gannon said. “You’re trying to do everything that you can. How can I impact winning? You try to make some tweaks here or there. You keep a good attitude. You keep the right mindset. You do your job at a high level. It’s hard when you’re not getting the results you want, but no one’s going to jump off the diving board. I know that.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young was asked if it is easier heading into Week 18 after having a down week in Week 17.

“You’re not going to like the answer,” Young said, via the team’s website. “But it’s really not any different. Again, good and bad come with sports, and I think that’s the maturity you have to have at this level. Coaches challenge us with it, and you really have to take it to heart, good or bad, you feel like things went well or didn’t, you have to flush it the same way. You have to have the same approach. So, I’ve been trying to do that for a while now, so, at this point, it’s the same.”