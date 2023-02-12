NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Commanders, Sam Howell, Cowboys, Tony Pollard

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that QB Sam Howell will go into the offseason as the team’s starting quarterback.

“Going in, [Howell will] start as the No. 1 but it’s something he has to continue to earn and show us he deserves to be that guy,” Rivera said, via ESPN.

Rivera said the team doesn’t plan to overspend for a veteran quarterback this offseason.

“We don’t intend to overspend on capital, whether draft picks, players and money,” Rivera said.

Rivera likes Howell’s ability to get rid of the ball quickly and his ability to take coaching.

“He has the ability to put the ball where it needed to be and he learned very quickly from his mistakes,” Rivera said.

Rivera added that the team wants to build around the quarterback position and is looking for a solid player at the position. Rivera doesn’t believe the team needs a top-of-the-line superstar at quarterback in order to win.

“Sometimes it’s about putting all those other pieces into place first and then getting the guy,” Rivera said. “I thought we showed we’re more than a serviceable team if we can get consistent play from that position. I don’t know if we need very, very, very dynamic play as much as we need dynamic play.”