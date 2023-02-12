NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Commanders, Sam Howell, Cowboys, Tony Pollard

Buccaneers
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says the Buccaneers are expected to eat all of QB Tom Brady‘s $35 million in dead money this season as they focus on making this season a “clean up the books” year.
- Garafolo adds Tampa Bay will be in the market for a veteran quarterback to start and mentions 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo specifically as someone they like. But the question will be if they can afford him.
- Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher is expected to remain in Cincinnati despite significant interest from the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job. (Garafolo)
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spoke with some Buccaneers players who believe that former second-round pick QB Kyle Trask will get an opportunity to start for the team next season.
- Fowler says that the feeling is Trask’s draft pedigree as a second-round pick and the lack of “realistic” options could lead to him playing for Tampa Bay in 2023.
- Rick Stroud reports that the Buccaneers will explore the free agent quarterback market this offseason. However, their salary cap situation makes it unlikely that they will be able to compete to sign anyone who is in the “top tier market.”
- Stroud specifically mentions that Jimmy Garoppolo will likely be out of their price range, especially with his injury history.
- Stroud expects there to be a lot of names connected to Tampa Bay in the coming months.
Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that QB Sam Howell will go into the offseason as the team’s starting quarterback.
“Going in, [Howell will] start as the No. 1 but it’s something he has to continue to earn and show us he deserves to be that guy,” Rivera said, via ESPN.
Rivera said the team doesn’t plan to overspend for a veteran quarterback this offseason.
“We don’t intend to overspend on capital, whether draft picks, players and money,” Rivera said.
Rivera likes Howell’s ability to get rid of the ball quickly and his ability to take coaching.
“He has the ability to put the ball where it needed to be and he learned very quickly from his mistakes,” Rivera said.
Rivera added that the team wants to build around the quarterback position and is looking for a solid player at the position. Rivera doesn’t believe the team needs a top-of-the-line superstar at quarterback in order to win.
“Sometimes it’s about putting all those other pieces into place first and then getting the guy,” Rivera said. “I thought we showed we’re more than a serviceable team if we can get consistent play from that position. I don’t know if we need very, very, very dynamic play as much as we need dynamic play.”
Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler’s sense regarding the Cowboys and impending free agent RB Tony Pollard is that Dallas will strongly consider franchising him this offseason.
The franchise tag for running backs is set to cost them $10.1 million for the 2023 season fully guaranteed.
