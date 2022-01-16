NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Eagles, Giants

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians explained why RB Leonard Fournette didn’t play in the wildcard game against the Eagles, per Fox Sport’s Sara Walsh: “It’s just a little tweak (hamstring). He wasn’t full speed when he really opened up and tried to push off a couple times. It caught him, So we’re just going to be very cautious with him.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Arians is expected to return as coach next year. He told Rapoport: “I’m coaching until I can’t.”
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is under contract in 2022 and is also expected back next year.
Eagles
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says he has a hard time seeing the Eagles get involved in any potential big-time trades for a veteran quarterback this offseason, adding they have reason to believe Jalen Hurts could be their eventual franchise quarterback.
- Eagles RB Miles Sanders says that he is “absolutely” going to play in round one of the playoffs after undergoing surgery, adding: “Gotta give all my credit to the training staff.” (Zack Berman)
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following a tough loss to the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. (Mike Kaye)
- Regarding the injury, Hurts said that it’s something he’s been dealing with for some time and they don’t know if he’ll need surgery. (Jeff McLane)
Giants
- Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News says several of his trusted sources say former Dolphins HC Brian Flores has his eyes on the Giants as a preferred landing spot, though others insist he doesn’t have a preference.
- Flores is from Brooklyn and has connections to various high-ranking members of the Giants organization. Leonard expects Flores to at least get an interview once the Giants start their coaching search, though it’s fair to question if he’s a good fit for what they’re looking for next.
- Leonard adds Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh would have interest in interviewing for the Giants’ HC vacancy should New York reach out.
- Leonard notes a pairing of Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and OC Brian Daboll at GM/HC is compelling to the Giants. He also mentions Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz is a strong GM candidate.
- Expect former Eagles HC Doug Pederson and 49ers OC Mike McDaniel to draw interview requests from the Giants, per Leonard.
- The Giants are set to interview 49ers exec Ran Carthon on Monday and Leonard has heard Carthon would want to interview Rams RB coach Thomas Brown for the head coaching job.
- Ian O’Connor of the New York Post can confirm Flores is interested in going after Texans QB Deshaun Watson wherever he lands, but O’Connor isn’t sure the Mara family will go for Watson.
