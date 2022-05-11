NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Jarvis Landry, Deion Jones, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Clyde Christensen says that he doesn’t see QB Kyle Trask competing for the backup spot with QB Blaine Gabbert.

“It’s more of a learning curve,” Christensen said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I don’t see him competing with Gabbert this year…I see Gabbert being the backup and Kyle being the developmental guy.”

Christensen continued on Trask: “I’m glad Brady’s back…I think he continues to progress. I’m glad we didn’t have to find out on opening day this year. That gives us another year to keep developing him.” (Greg Auman)

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich says that WR Scotty Miller needs to have a more prominent role in his contract year, adding that he was unable to contribute as much due to injury last season. (Auman)

Leftwich mentioned that there wouldn't be much change to the offense despite Bruce Arians no longer being the head coach. (Auman)

Falcons

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says money has been an issue for WR Jarvis Landry and why he hasn’t signed yet, as he’s consistently been looking for more than what’s been on the table.

Rapoport says had Landry signed with the Falcons after his visit when it looked like Atlanta was going to land Deshaun Watson, it would have been in the range of $10 million.

Tori McElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com says that the Falcons are obviously concerned with getting taller on offense and have even gone as far as posting it on their Twitter page.

McElhaney notes that it remains to be seen if LB Deion Jones will return to Atlanta next season, as the team recently hosted veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski for a visit and already has Rashaan Evans and second-rounder Troy Andersen as offseason additions.

She points out, however, that while Jones has the highest cap hit on the team at just over $20 million, the team can't cut him until after June 1 and even then it's basically no cap relief at $18.9 million in dead money. The only other option is a trade, and that would require another team taking on his salary.

As for QB Marcus Mariota , McElhaney believes he will be the starter early on, or at least until the Falcons figure out what they have in third-round QB Desmond Ridder .

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have added six coaches as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, including Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Harry Douglas, Mickey Grace, and Deron Wilson.

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person mentions the Panthers might not necessarily be done at quarterback, with Browns QB Baker Mayfield and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo some potential veteran additions. But cost is a factor and Carolina won’t pay anywhere near the current going rate for either.

Person adds Cleveland wouldn't take enough of Mayfield's salary on for the Panthers to feel comfortable doing a trade during the draft. Another complicating factor for Garoppolo is his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Person writes the Panthers are looking to add another edge rusher and DE Jadeveon Clowney is someone GM Scott Fitterer knows from his time in Seattle. Clowney is also from Rock Hill, South Carolina, and could find a move closer to home appealing.

However, there are currently a lot of edge rushers available and Person thinks the Panthers could slow play the market to see if others are cut.