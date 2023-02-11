NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Josh McCown, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers will be unlikely to move $24 million of the $55 million in dead cap space for retiring QB Tom Brady to 2024 now that he has filed his retirement papers with the league office.

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank praised HC Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot for building the roster.

“I think that Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot have done a great job at putting their plan in place, making good picks, getting good coaches, getting a group of good young players that are performing well and have been very competitive the last two years,” said Blank, via FalconsWire. “But I definitely think going into this third year that we’re going to look for them to reach another level.”

Panthers

Sam Darnold has a better chance to remain with the team next season now that Josh McCown has been hired as According to Mike Kaye , Panthers QBhas a better chance to remain with the team next season now thathas been hired as Panthers QB coach.

Kaye adds that Darnold could even remain as a bridge for a rookie quarterback if the money makes sense for both sides.

McCown commenting on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: “Physically, as I watch him, I think his skill set is very similar to Joe Burrow.” (Joe Person)