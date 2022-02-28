NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Matt Ryan, Saints

Buccaneers
- According to the Athletic’s Greg Auman, Buccaneers G Ali Marpet is not retiring due to any specific health issue but is instead choosing to walk away from the game on his own terms.
- Marpet has a 2022 cap number of $12.775 million and the Buccaneers will save $5.625 million and incur a dead cap hit of $7.15 million. The team can push $4.375 million of the dead cap hit to 2023 and save $10 million from Marpet’s retirement this offseason.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds this was in the works for Marpet for about a year, as he always wanted to play long enough to hit a few specific personal and financial goals, then walk away of his own accord.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes he has an “educated hunch” Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will want to play football again in the next year or two.
Falcons
- NFL Media’s Steve Wyche says the Falcons want to bring back RB Cordarrelle Patterson and plan to create enough cap space to be “mid-market shoppers.” Wyche adds the goal is to be able to bring in veterans like Patterson on one-year deals by selling the chance to improve their stock.
- In order to create that space, Wyche mentions a restructure or extension for Falcons DT Grady Jarrett is something the team wants to do soon.
- Another priority is an extension for LT Jake Matthews, as Wyche points out he’s one of the few stable pieces on the offensive line.
- It is “possible if not likely” the Falcons also trade WR Calvin Ridley, per Wyche, which would free up $11 million in space.
- Wyche also says the Falcons could extend QB Matt Ryan to lower his hefty $48.6 million cap hit, but he stresses Atlanta does not want to do that and it’s viewed as a last resort type of move by the team.
Saints
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes the Saints appear to be comfortable with re-signing QB Jameis Winston and moving forward with him in 2022.
- Winston posted a video on Monday of himself running for the first time since undergoing successful surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee. (Adam Schefter)
