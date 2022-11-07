NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- While playing against the Rams on Sunday, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed a pass to WR Julio Jones which saw him become the first player in NFL history to reach 7,500 career completed passes. (Buccaneers)
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that OL Matt Hennessy has already been ruled out for Thursday night against the Panthers. (Michael Rothstein)
Panthers
- Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks on why he fired DB coach Evan Cooper and DL coach Paul Pasqualoni: “I’ve been evaluating everyone. It was not a knee-jerk reaction from yesterday but those two positions needed a change.” (Ellis Williams)
- Wilks said he is hopeful S Jeremy Chinn will be able to play against the Falcons despite it being a short week. (Williams)
- Wilks on naming QB P.J. Walker the starter on Thursday night: “We’ll see exactly how things go week to week from there.” (Jonathan Jones)
- The Panthers have fired CB coach Evan Cooper and DL coach Paul Pasqualoni. (Jonathan Jones)
- Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei and interim DC Al Holcomb will coach the defensive backs, while pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant DL coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive linemen. (Joe Person)
