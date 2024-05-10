Buccaneers Officially Sign 16 UDFAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The full list includes:

  1. Illinois State QB Zack Annexstad
  2. Mississippi State S Marcus Banks
  3. Toledo DL Judge Culpepper
  4. Missouri G Xavier Delgado
  5. Florida State LB Kalen DeLoach
  6. Appalachian State CB Tyrek Funderburk
  7. Arkansas LB Antonio Grier
  8. Cincinnati OLB Daniel Grzesiak
  9. Barton College WR Kameron Johnson
  10. Auburn G Avery Jones
  11. Southern Mississippi WR Latreal Jones
  12. Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue
  13. Toledo CB Chris McDonald
  14. UCF OLB Shaun Peterson
  15. Arizona RB DJ Williams
  16. UTSA S Rashad Wisdom

Annexstad, 24, appeared in eight games with Minnesota from 2018-2021 before transferring to Illinois State, where he was the starter in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Annexstad threw for 5,079 yards on 61.47 percent completion percentage with 37 passing touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards with six touchdowns. 

