Buccaneers Officially Sign 16 UDFAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The full list includes:

Illinois State QB Zack Annexstad Mississippi State S Marcus Banks Toledo DL Judge Culpepper Missouri G Xavier Delgado Florida State LB Kalen DeLoach Appalachian State CB Tyrek Funderburk Arkansas LB Antonio Grier Cincinnati OLB Daniel Grzesiak Barton College WR Kameron Johnson Auburn G Avery Jones Southern Mississippi WR Latreal Jones Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue Toledo CB Chris McDonald UCF OLB Shaun Peterson Arizona RB DJ Williams UTSA S Rashad Wisdom

Annexstad, 24, appeared in eight games with Minnesota from 2018-2021 before transferring to Illinois State, where he was the starter in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Annexstad threw for 5,079 yards on 61.47 percent completion percentage with 37 passing touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards with six touchdowns.