Buccaneers Officially Sign 16 UDFAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.
Buccaneers Sign 16 College Free Agents
Release: https://t.co/DFUkakfO0Z
— Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) May 10, 2024
The full list includes:
- Illinois State QB Zack Annexstad
- Mississippi State S Marcus Banks
- Toledo DL Judge Culpepper
- Missouri G Xavier Delgado
- Florida State LB Kalen DeLoach
- Appalachian State CB Tyrek Funderburk
- Arkansas LB Antonio Grier
- Cincinnati OLB Daniel Grzesiak
- Barton College WR Kameron Johnson
- Auburn G Avery Jones
- Southern Mississippi WR Latreal Jones
- Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue
- Toledo CB Chris McDonald
- UCF OLB Shaun Peterson
- Arizona RB DJ Williams
- UTSA S Rashad Wisdom
Annexstad, 24, appeared in eight games with Minnesota from 2018-2021 before transferring to Illinois State, where he was the starter in 2022 and 2023.
During his college career, Annexstad threw for 5,079 yards on 61.47 percent completion percentage with 37 passing touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards with six touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!