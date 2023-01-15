NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Buccaneers want QB Tom Brady back in 2023 and will make efforts to recruit him if he decides to play. However, there’s a chance he decides to play elsewhere.

back in 2023 and will make efforts to recruit him if he decides to play. However, there’s a chance he decides to play elsewhere. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press stresses if Brady plays in 2023, it is most likely to be for the Buccaneers.

Falcons

Regarding the Falcons’ search for a defensive coordinator, HC Arthur Smith said that they want their defense to be “flexible” and are building a “hybrid model” for their system.

“Structurally, it’s really about being flexible. There’s a lot of guys and a lot of great schemes in this league,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “But when you are building the kind of hybrid model, like, you’re not looking for an overhaul. We’ve been building something here.”

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot reiterated that they don’t want a complete overhaul of their defense and they want to find players who can play multiple roles.

“It’s not like now we’re bringing in a new visionary of the defense and he’s going to have a whole different plan,” Fontenot said. “Arthur really knows what he’s looking for, and he’ll be strategic in that when we sign, when we draft players, we won’t be prisoners of the moment and they’re not gonna fit. We’re drafting players that can be multiple.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person says the buzz in league circles is that Panthers owner Dave Tepper is enamored with Lions OC Ben Johnson as a head coaching candidate. He’s set to interview in person with Carolina this week.

is enamored with Lions OC as a head coaching candidate. He’s set to interview in person with Carolina this week. Person notes Panthers DE Brian Burns is due for an extension this offseason and is expected to sign a deal for at least $20 million a year, potentially much more.

is due for an extension this offseason and is expected to sign a deal for at least $20 million a year, potentially much more. Person is also optimistic about the chances of the team bringing back C Bradley Bozeman on a new deal.

on a new deal. Regarding 2021 third-round QB Matt Corral , Person definitively states he won’t be the starter in Week 1, and if he’s starting later in the season, that probably means something has gone wrong.

, Person definitively states he won’t be the starter in Week 1, and if he’s starting later in the season, that probably means something has gone wrong. Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman was fined $5,750 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the Week 18 game against the Panthers that led to an ejection. (Ian Rapoport)

was fined $5,750 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the Week 18 game against the Panthers that led to an ejection. (Ian Rapoport) David Newton believes that former Saints HC Sean Payton would be an easy choice for owner David Tepper if he decides to move on from interim HC Steve Wilks, despite being costly.