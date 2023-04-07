NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ recently signed S Ryan Neal said he doesn’t have any ill feelings towards the Seahawks after the organization withdrew its restricted free agent tender on him.

“I’ve got nothing but love for [the Seahawks] over there,” Neal said, via Scott Smith of the team’s official site. “Sometimes you just may not be part of the future plans and that’s just the way the business goes. Like I said, I’m glad to be here – the opportunity to come here, you couldn’t say no to it. It’s a blessing to be here and all I plan on doing is bringing my piece to the table and trying to find a way to enhance this team, this defense – whatever I’m asked to do, just find a way to make it better. I’m excited to be here and glad to do that.”

Neal reflected on his time with the Falcons in 2018 which led him to Seattle. The safety feels he’s a much different player now and no longer carries an “underdog mentality.”

“It’s a new chapter now,” Neal said. “I actually had a conversation with one of my closest friends the other day and I was just talking to him about the scars that I’ve been through and everything. He was like, ‘Well you do understand one day you’re not that guy anymore.’ You’ve got to move on because if you stay back there you can’t grow. You have to understand, yeah, that was you but now it’s a different time. Being here just starts a new chapter for me. So, the underdog mentality is cool but now it’s not that anymore. It’s time to step into what you need to step into and go ahead. So, new page, new day.”

Falcons

Falcons DL Calais Campbell can earn up to $2 million through incentives, including $500,000 for recording five sacks, another $500,000 for eight sacks, $500,000 for playing in 60 percent of defensive snaps, $500,000 for 70 percent of snaps, and $1.5 million for five sacks and appearing in 85 percent of snaps, via Aaron Wilson.

Buffalo WR Justin Marshall had a private workout with the Falcons. (Tony Pauline)

Panthers

Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan said he’s excited to scout for a hybrid 3-4 system this offseason after being accustomed to 4-3 schemes throughout his career.

“This is the first time from a scouting perspective that the team I’m scouting for is actually a 3-4,” Morgan said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “So I’ve been a 4-3 guy this whole time. So, for me, it’s kind of exciting to be in this 3-4 hybrid. I feel like different players and different body types can fit in this defense then kind of what we’re used to.”

Morgan thinks 3-4 systems feature more “versatile players” than 4-3 schemes do.

“In a 4-3, I feel like it’s a lot more specific about what you want, in terms of like a one-technique or a three-technique, and then your EDGE players,” Morgan said. “But in this defense, I feel like you can have some different body types, and have more versatile players in his defense. From a scouting perspective, I’m really excited about that.”

Morgan thinks DT Shy Tuttle is a good scheme fit for what they are looking to implement under DC Ejiro Evero.

“Coming into our new defense with Ejiro, we’re getting guys for our scheme,” Morgan said. “And I think in our new scheme, (Tuttle) is going to be able to play a lot of different positions along our front. And then, along with that … the biggest thing that stands out on tape with him is his toughness and his motor to the football, and the way that he plays the game.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are scheduled to host Kentucky QB Will Levis for a predraft visit.