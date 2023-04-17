NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs on possibly playing left tackle this coming season: “I’ve been working at both [right and left tackle] just in case. I’m covering my basis.” (Rick Stroud)
- Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask on the team’s new offense: “I’m very excited about this new offense. I’m loving every part of it so far. And if you look back to what they were able to do in Seattle last year, you know, it’s a very quarterback-friendly offense. And they do a great job of tying the run and the pass game together, putting themselves in the best position possible.” (Stroud)
Falcons
- Josh Kendall of The Athletic says that the Falcons are hoping for a breakout season from TE Kyle Pitts following his injury in 2022.
- The Falcons added TE Jonnu Smith but are also still transitioning QB Feleipe Franks to tight end as well despite him not catching a pass on two targets last season.
- Syracuse CB Garrett Williams had a top-30 visit with the Falcons. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person mentions back in the fall when the Panthers started winning a bunch of games under interim HC Steve Wilks, he asked a member of the organization what that meant for their long-term plan at quarterback. The person off-handedly said they’d maybe go all-in and trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young.
- Person notes that in isolation that’s not meant to suggest much but in combination with all the other information that’s come out since then, it does seem to support the notion that Carolina traded up to No. 1 with Young in mind.
- With their second-round pick at No. 39 overall, Person believes there’s a good chance the Panthers entertain trading back. If they stick and pick, a cornerback, edge rusher, tight end or receiver would make a lot of sense.
- Person mentions former Rams OLB Leonard Floyd would have to lower his asking price significantly for the Panthers to be able to sign him and he’s not sure that will happen.
- Per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Iowa TE Sam LaPorta said he had a top-30 visit with the Panthers.
