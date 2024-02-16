NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers officially hired former assistant OL coach Kevin Carberry as offensive line coach and former Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey to the same role in Tampa Bay.

Falcons

Greg Auman of Fox Sports looked at the Atlanta Falcons’ offseason and talked about what HC Raheem Morris‘ priorities are. With $25 million in cap space and plenty of draft picks, Morris will look to upgrade the quarterback, first and foremost.

Auman notes the Falcons are out of range to take a top quarterback at No. 8 overall, and they likely would be left with someone like Oregon’s Bo Nix or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy .

or Michigan’s . If Atlanta doesn’t like any of the rookies, they could opt for a veteran option. Auman added Broncos QB Russell Wilson would be a big name who could fill that role.

would be a big name who could fill that role. Auman also thinks it would make sense for the team to pursue one of the young receivers who could be available like Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins or Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman . Outside of the big names, Auman believes adding a veteran like Rams WR Demarcus Robinson would make sense for depth.

or Indianapolis’ . Outside of the big names, Auman believes adding a veteran like Rams WR would make sense for depth. When it comes to the draft, Auman points out it would make sense for Atlanta to target either receiver or outside linebacker. If they want to avoid taking a skill position player four years in a row, Auman states Alabama DE Dallas Turner or Florida State DE Jared Verse could be options at that spot.

Panthers

Panthers new HC Dave Canales‘ coaching career started humbly as Carson High School’s offensive coordinator in 2004-2005 before joining El Camino College’s coaching staff in 2006–2008. El Camino head coach Giff Lindheim said Canales would drive to the University of Southern California’s football offices to learn from the school’s program, which eventually helped him land a job as the Trojans’ assistant strength coach in 2009.

“Every Tuesday he would drive up to USC and he would hang out at the USC football offices and learn and connect with USC. This was when Pete Carroll was in his heyday. And he did that for three years, every Tuesday afternoon,” Lindheim said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Former Seahawks’ and USC special assistant Ben Malcolmson recalled Canales standing out on USC’s coaching staff when he was an assistant strength coach. Malcolmson and Canales also worked together in Seattle under Pete Carroll.

“He’s very eager. He’s very excited and willing to put in the work and do the dirty work and all that,” Malcolmson said. “I just remember from Day 1, he’s always got a smile on his face. And usually people in those positions aren’t walking around with a smile on their face. They’re bottom of the barrel, lowest rung on the totem pole. He stood out in that regard for sure, and has carried that obviously on to this day.”

Canales said Carroll always pushed him to be a better coach and examine multiple areas of the game.

“Quit looking just at the quarterback. Quit staring at the wide receiver’s route. Open your eyes,” Canales said. “What’s happening with these combos? Did you see what the defense is doing? Did you notice we’re playing a lot more of this coverage this camp?”