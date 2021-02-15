NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette took advantage of a quad injury to starting RB Ronald Jones to showcase his talent during Tampa Bay’s playoff run to the Super Bowl, In four games, Fournette rushed 64 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns, earning the self-proclaimed nicknames “Playoff Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny.” But Fournette nearly didn’t stick around to make that happen, as he was chafing at not being the lead back and was made inactive for a Week 14 win against the Vikings. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians essentially told him he could get on board or get off the ship.

“I said, ‘This is your situation. It can change at the drop of a hat,'” Arians said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But this is your situation. Either embrace it, or you say, ‘Cut me.’ I said, ‘What do you want? Because this is a very special team that you’re part of. I think you’ve got a feeling of that. Just see if you can hang in there to see what happens.’ And he did, and I’m really proud of him.” NBC Sports’ Peter King notes the Buccaneers’ hire of assistant WR coach Thaddeus Lewis is another step to potentially have the infrastructure in place to re-sign WR Antonio Brown . Lewis was a childhood friend of Brown’s.

Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones will have the pin removed from his broken left pinky finger that he had inserted in December. (Stroud)

Falcons

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the strong presence by the Falcons at Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence‘s pro day — including HC Arthur Smith, GM Terry Fontenot, OC Dave Ragone and VP of player personnel Kyle Smith — isn’t an indicator that Atlanta will try to trade up for Lawrence. But it does show that the Falcons are doing a lot of work on the quarterbacks in this class given they have the No. 4 overall pick.

