NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

It’s natural for great competitors to look for new challenges, and that’s apparently part of what spurred Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to leave the Patriots after 20 years. The natural speculation is that Brady wanted to prove he could be successful apart from Patriots HC Bill Belichick, and Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians didn’t necessarily disagree.

“I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do it,” Arians said on Inside The NFL, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He wanted to show people. I’ve never said anything bad about Bill Belichick; I know everybody tries to say I do. His record speaks for itself. He is probably the greatest one ever. But I think he wanted to try a different way.” Arians notes that the ability to legitimately compete for a Super Bowl again is going to help Tampa Bay retain some free agents like DT Ndamukong Suh and TE Rob Gronkowski , but not more than money will: “I don’t think it’ll trump it much. Hopefully, we can keep them within the framework of the team. I know they both want to be back.” (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

Panthers