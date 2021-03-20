NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers LB Lavonte David‘s two-year, $25 million extension includes $20 million guaranteed. His $1.075 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed and he’ll earn $6 million by the fifth day of the league year. His $12.5 million salary for 2022 includes $7.5 million guaranteed for injury, $5 million for injury, and another $2.5 million on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. He can receive another $5.425 million in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- David’s contract includes years from 2023-2025 which voids automatically on the last day of the 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett‘s four-year, $68 million extension includes $34.5million guaranteed. His $1.25 million 2021 base salary is guaranteed, $14.25 million of his $16 million 2022 salary is guaranteed, to go along with non-guaranteed years of $14.25 million in 2023, and $16.25 million in 2024. He can earn a $6 million bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year, and $12.75 million becomes a bonus on April 2, 2021. He can also receive up to $750,000 in per-game bonuses from 2023-2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- Buccaneers’ TE Rob Gronkowski‘s one-year, $8 million deal includes $1.75 million guaranteed and $2 million in incentives for catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, team performance, playtime, and playoffs. (Aaron Wilson)
- Buccaneers’ DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches‘ two-year, $5 million contract includes $2.25 million guaranteed, salaries of $1.25 million guaranteed, $2.25 million, $1 million, and $750,000 in playtime incentives annually. (Aaron Wilson)
Falcons
- Zac Klein reports that the Falcons restructured DE Dante Fowler’s contract and reduced his $14-million salary to $6 million and added $4 million of incentives that breakdown to: $1M for 5 sacks, $2M for 7 sacks, $3M for 9 sacks and $4M for 11 sacks.
- The Falcons signed Erik Harris to a one-year, $1.35M deal that includes $600,000 guaranteed, a $350,000 signing bonus, and $1M salary ($250,000 fully guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)
- Falcons’ LB Brandon Copeland‘s one-year, $1.04 million contract includes $300,000 guaranteed and a $990,000 salary ($250,000 guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)
- Falcons’ WR Julio Jones will now have $2 million of his $11.513 million 2022 base salary fully guaranteed. (Joel Corry)
Panthers
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers were involved in the market for RB Chris Carson before he re-signed with the Seahawks.
- Charleston WR Mike Strachan mentioned that he had a virtual meeting with the Panthers earlier this offseason. (Justin Melo)
- Panthers’ new WR David Moore‘s two-year, $4.75 million deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus and base salaries of $990,000 and $1.035 million. He’ll receive another $1.175 million on the third day of the 2022 league year and can earn up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022. (Aaron Wilson)
- Panthers’ LS J.J. Jansen‘s one-year, $1.212 million deal includes a $1.075 million salary and a $137,500 active-inactive 1st game roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)