NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said that first-round DE Joe Tryon failed his physical after having a minor surgical procedure on his knee. (Rick Stroud)

Arians characterized Tryon’s operation as a “slight scope” of his knee but is expected to return for their mandatory minicamp. (Greg Auman)

Tryon says he’s been told to focus on being versatile, learning the interior defensive line and outside linebacker position. (Rick Stroud)

The Buccaneers hosted CB Antonio Hamilton for a visit on Friday. (Adam Schefter)

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers intended to sign undrafted FAU LB Leighton McCarthy, yet he failed a physical at rookie camp. This now opens up another roster spot for Tampa Bay.

Falcons

Falcons DL coach Gary Emanuel is aware that Atlanta must improve its pass-rushing efforts and feels players must do a better job of winning one-on-one situations.

“The issue (creating a pass rush) is standard with all teams in the league,” Emanuel said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You (must) have guys who can win some one-on-ones as far as rushing the quarterback goes. Also, just the ability to have some kind of concepts as far as rushing the quarterback and staying in your lanes, doing those kind of things.”

Emanuel reiterated that he wants players to win more one-on-one battles.

“Basically, you want guys that have the ability to win some one-on-ones,” Emanuel said.

As for Falcons’ second-year DT Marlon Davidson, Emanuel said he’s not going to judge the defensive tackle off of his rookie season given he wasn’t with the organization.

“You can’t judge anything by what happened in the past,” Emanuel said. “I’m not sure what happened. I was not here. Marlon seems to be a young man who loves football. He comes from a great football school.”

Emanuel added that Davidson is “buying into” the new system under HC Arthur Smith and DC Dean Pees.

“He’s a guy that has really been buying into and participating with the things that have been going on here, that we’ve been allowed to do,” Emanuel said. “He has great physical ability. We are expecting some great things out of Marlon.”

Panthers

Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule defended his team after Teddy Bridgewater said that Carolina was ill-prepared in some game situations due to their practice methods.

“I’m not going to delve into specifics about our process, some of that is specific to us,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the Panthers.com. “But I feel really good about our preparation, and the amount of work our coaches put in and the amount of work our players put in. The amount of practice work, I think we push them in a really smart way.” Bridgewater noted that the Panthers did not spend much time working on red-zone situations and two-minute drills. “One thing we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice two minutes, really. We didn’t practice red zone. . . . You walk through the red zone stuff and then Saturday you come out and practice red zone, but you’d only get like 15 live reps. Guys’ reps would be limited,” Bridgewater said. Rhule had nothing bad to say about Bridgewater but expressed disappointment that he was unhappy with their methods when it came to practicing.

“When you have 140 guys in a locker room, guys will disagree on some things sometimes,” Rhule said. “You can’t ask everyone to agree with everything. … But I feel really good about what we do, I want to make sure to say I feel really good about the way we practice and our process. I’m disappointed to hear he didn’t feel the same way.”