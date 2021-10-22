NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians said he receives too much credit for the offense, as he takes a hands-off approach and allows former NFL QB and OC Byron Leftwich to run things.

“I get way too much credit for the [offense],” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I don’t even go to the meetings. I mean [offensive coordinator] Byron [Leftwich] runs this offense from top to bottom and doesn’t get enough credit for it.”

Buccaneers CB Antoine Winfield Jr. cleared the league’s concussion protocol in will play in Week 7. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley said it is great to be back after missing time due to personal issues which he was understandably unwilling to discuss with the media.

“It feels great,” Ridley said, via Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com. “…I was around my family; I was tired of sitting down. I was able to get back when the team got back [from England] and get running and stuff. It felt great to be around the guys. Ready to play some football. We’re dangerous. When everyone’s up and playing, we should be able to move the ball on anybody, score on anybody. Personally, that’s how I feel. I know my teammates feel like that, too.”

Panthers

Regarding the Panthers having any interest in Deshaun Watson, HC Matt Rhule said that he hasn’t done “any work” on Watson and is committed to Sam Darnold.

“I haven’t done any work on anyone else,” Rhule said, via PanthersWire. “I believe Sam (Darnold) will be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.”

Rhule reiterated that he’s “bought-in” on Darnold and wants to make sure QBs coach Sean Ryan, OC Joe Brady, and himself put the quarterback in good situations for success.

“I’m bought-in on Sam,” said Rhule. “My biggest thing is making sure that me and Sean Ryan and Joe Brady do a better job of putting Sam in the best position. He’s my focus and I expect him to play his best football moving forward. I’m not looking anywhere else.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said recently acquired CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) could play in Week 7 depending on how he looks in Saturday’s practice. (Joe Person)