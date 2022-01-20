NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Aaron Wilson reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out WR Vyncint Smith on Wednesday.

on Wednesday. Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones is set to return in the playoffs after working his way back from an ankle injury. (Greg Auman)

is set to return in the playoffs after working his way back from an ankle injury. (Greg Auman) Meanwhile, Bucs RB Leonard Fournette will likely be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams. (Auman)

will likely be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams. (Auman) Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) sat out against the Eagles but worked with a trainer at practice in an attempt to make a return against Los Angles in the playoffs. (Auman)

(hamstring) sat out against the Eagles but worked with a trainer at practice in an attempt to make a return against Los Angles in the playoffs. (Auman) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich when asked if QB Tom Brady would retire following the season: “Tom’s playing at a high level, man. I’ll leave it at that.” (Auman)

Falcons

Falcons OL Jalen Mayfield said he did his best to improve each day over the course of his rookie season with Atlanta, which was rocky at times. He flashed as a run blocker but also allowed a team-high 11 sacks.

“Every day I come out here and I pick one thing to just get better at each day,” Mayfield said, via Tori McElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com. “I don’t try to fix everything all at once. I know that is basically impossible to do. Whatever people want to say, or see, I know – and everybody in the building knows – I’m giving it my all. I see the improvement.”

Panthers

Albert Breer of SI writes Panthers HC Matt Rhule’s fate may be left up to his ability to find and coach the right quarterback in Carolina next season.