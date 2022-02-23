NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is not surprised Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians spoke about his belief in QB Blaine Gabbert and raises the specific scenario of Gabbert filling in should Tampa Bay trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and he ends up suspended for part of 2022.
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger lists Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis as the team’s top franchise tag candidate at a projected sum of $17.3 million.
- Using the franchise tag on Davis this offseason could help the Buccaneers reach a long-term deal with him next offseason when the team will have much more cap space. (NFL.com)
Falcons
- ESPN’s Michael Rothstein and Jordan Reid look at the Falcons’ options with the No. 8 pick in the draft. Rothstein expects GM Terry Fontenot to take the best player available because they have so many needs, although who the Falcons think is the best player might not agree with fan or media perception.
- Reid notes the draft’s strengths set up for a tackle or edge rusher to potentially be the pick for Atlanta.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person writes the Panthers could go hard after Saints LT Terron Armstead if he makes it to free agency. Armstead will be expensive but Person notes Carolina was deep in trade talks two years ago for former Washington LT Trent Williams before he was dealt to the 49ers.
- Other options include Jaguars LT Cam Robinson if he makes it to the open market or Commanders OT Cornelius Lucas as a cheaper, veteran stopgap option.
- At guard, Person says 49ers G Laken Tomlinson would be the splash option with Bears G James Daniels or Jaguars G Andrew Norwell the cheaper alternatives.
- Person points out Panthers GM Scott Fitterer would have familiarity with Seahawks S Quandre Diggs if he makes it to free agency because he helped engineer Seattle’s trade for Diggs in 2019.
- Person adds the Panthers could also continue their Jets to Carolina pipeline and explore adding S Marcus Maye.
- Texans OLB Jacob Martin is a pending free agent and has a Temple connection to Panthers HC Matt Rhule, per Person.
- If the Panthers want to add another starting inside linebacker, Person lists Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell and Falcons LB Foye Oluokun as some potential fits.
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger notes the Panthers could franchise DE Haason Reddick for $18.7 million but that’s a lot of cap space to potentially tie up when they have so many other needs to address.
