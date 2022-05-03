NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

A source tells NFLTR Lousiana Tech RB Marcus Williams has rookie camp invites from five teams, including the Buccaneers. He’s also been invited by the Steelers, Falcons, Jets and Saints.

Falcons

Falcons second-round LB Troy Andersen played quarterback and running back before committing to linebacker for his final college season. He mentioned during his introductory press conference that he is willing to play any position Atlanta tries him at.

“I mean, I’ll do whatever the coaches want me to do,” Andersen said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “I’ll play wherever . . . I think I’m a smart player. I think I play extremely hard. And I’m tough. Those are the kind of the three things that you have to have to play linebacker. If you’re not smart, if you’re not tough, [don’t] play hard; there’s no room for you on the field.”

A source tells NFLTR Lousiana Tech RB Marcus Williams has rookie camp invites from five teams, including the Falcons. He’s also been invited by the Bucs, Steelers, Jets and Saints.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Atlanta Falcons invited Missouri DL Kobie Whiteside to their rookie minicamp.

to their rookie minicamp. Princeton LB Samuel Wright was invited to the Seahawks’ and Falcons’ rookie minicamps. (Wilson)

Saints

Per a league source, Texas DE Jacoby Jones will attend rookie minicamp with the Saints.

will attend rookie minicamp with the Saints. A source also tells NFLTR Lousiana Tech RB Marcus Williams has rookie camp invites from five teams, including the Saints. He’s also been invited by the Bucs, Falcons, Jets and Steelers.