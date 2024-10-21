Buccaneers Announce Four Moves, Place CB Jamel Dean On IR

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that they have placed CB Jamel Dean and WR Kameron Johnson on injured reserve.

The team is also activating DL Earnest Brown from injured reserve and elevating P Trenton Gill from the practice squad.

Dean, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Dean has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 total tackles.