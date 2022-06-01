NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean has recorded five interceptions in his first three seasons but has a goal of doubling it by adding five more interceptions in 2022.

“One or two a season, that’s not nearly enough compared to players that are getting like, five through 11,” Dean said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I always want to be in the top category in that, so that’s why I’ve got to improve [that] aspect of the game, and that’s why I’ve been taking advantage of all the reps I can get, just to try to perfect my craft.”

Falcons

PFN’s Mike Kaye writes there are plenty of whispers out of Atlanta that suggest Falcons LB Deion Jones will be cut after June 1 when he’s able to pass a physical. Jones has a shoulder injury that will keep him out the rest of the offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says the Falcons have a lot of incentive to see what they have in third-round QB Desmond Ridder, so there's a strong chance he's starting by the end of the season.

, so there’s a strong chance he’s starting by the end of the season. The Falcons brought in former Ball State QB Drew Plitt for a workout on Wednesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks there's a path for Panthers third-round QB Matt Corral to be starting by the end of the season but he has to outperform Sam Darnold and potentially another veteran addition.

to be starting by the end of the season but he has to outperform and potentially another veteran addition. Panthers OC Ben McAdoo said Corral is showing good footwork but needs to focus on reading defenses and getting plays in from his helmet transmitter. (Joe Person)