NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that CB Carlton Davis is “OK” and that DB Logan Ryan ‘s foot injury is still being evaluated. (Greg Auman)

said that CB is “OK” and that DB ‘s foot injury is still being evaluated. (Greg Auman) Bowles explained to the media the circumstances surrounding TE Cameron Brate ‘s concussion: “He went on the sideline. He complained of shoulder discomfort, but nothing about his head. He was checked out three times. He said ‘Give him a minute.’ Nothing came up. He went back in ’til the end of the half.” (Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith commented on the team getting a big win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“We’re a team, and we’ll find different ways,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “We believe in these guys. We’ll keep improving, but these guys believe. That’s the way they work.”

According to Smith, Falcons Isaiah Oliver is close to returning from injured reserve. ( CBis close to returning from injured reserve. ( D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons OL Jake Matthews commented on the team placing RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve due to a knee injury: “That’s tough to hear. He’s been one of the guys on our offense who has really helped get everything going and started. He’s a great teammate, a guy you can count on, and just brings an attitude and energy that has helped us do what we’ve done.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that he didn’t think about benching Baker Mayfield during the game, despite his struggles.

“Nah. I didn’t think about that today. I was just kinda in the moment like, ‘Hey, go to the next drive,‘” Rhule said, via PanthersWire.com. “Obviously, I know it wasn’t good enough. And I know the numbers aren’t what they need to be—in a lot of different areas. I have to, even as I said to the team, go back and see, ‘Hey, why is this happening? Why are we not playing better than this?’ I know we have the personnel on offense to make plays and it’s just not coming together the way it needs to.”

However, Rhule didn’t exactly slam the door on a potential quarterback change in the coming weeks.

“Yeah, I don’t have any thoughts about anything moving forward yet,” Rhule replied. “I can talk right now, really, about this game. I don’t know anything in terms of anybody health-wise. So, I can’t make any comments on that. For me right now, obviously, we’re gonna go back, we’re gonna watch the tape, we’re gonna try to get these things corrected. Usually on Monday, I’ll give you guys some better answers in terms of exactly what we’ll try to do moving forward.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on the quarterback situation: “I think Baker’s our quarterback. We have to continue to find ways to help him. … Sam (Darnold) is not cleared right now.” (Joseph Person)

Panthers QB P.J. Walker says changing his arm angle could help Mayfield, who has had a lot of passes batted down by defenders. (Person)

says changing his arm angle could help Mayfield, who has had a lot of passes batted down by defenders. (Person) The Panthers are planning to be without S Jeremy Chinn for some time due to a hamstring injury. (Person)

for some time due to a hamstring injury. (Person) Rhule also spoke about his job security: “If I make this about me, I’m not being the type of coach I want to be.” (Person)

Rhule was also asked if OC Ben McAdoo‘s offense fits the team: “It does … Ben’s adapted … the issue for us is third-down. We have to fix that.” ( Kimberley Martin