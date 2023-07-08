NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bryce Young

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis feels they have been underestimated since the departure of Tom Brady is thinks opponents are in for a “rude awakening” in 2023.

“We’re about to do it to ‘em,” Davis said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “Anybody who feels we’ve lost Tom — and lost something — is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it’s a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I’m only getting better.”

Davis thinks their defense will make a lot of plays next season and be the best in the league.

“We’re going to wreck shit. Like, wreck shit. Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made,” Davis said. “We’ve got to be the best in the f–king NFL right now. That’s how I’m trying to be. And you can only do that, first, starting with you. And then allowing your play to be contagious to everybody else.”

Falcons

Falcons DE Arnold Ebiketie said he’s been focused on building more weight ahead of next season. He was drafted as an outside linebacker but new Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen puts more of a premium on size. Ebiketie is listed at 6-3 and 256 pounds on the team website.

“I think for me personally the main thing that I have to do is add a little bit more weight to my frame,” Ebiketie said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s official site. “That was something that I made an emphasis on this offseason. I think I have a couple more pounds to go to be at the right weight I want to be leading up to camp.”

Ebiketie said the “main point” of their defensive approach in 2023 is to be aggressive and physical.

“The main point of this year is to be aggressive and be physical and in order to do that you have to be in the best shape. You have to make sure your body weight can hold up through a longer season.”

Panthers

Panthers first-round QB Bryce Young‘s father, Craig Young, spoke about his son’s qualities as a leader and thinks there are some misconceptions about his relaxed demeanor.

“Almost at every level, a coach tried to make him be this kind of yelling, screaming, vocal, demonstrative leader. Because a lot of times people think that that’s actual leadership,” said Craig Young via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “And if that is authentic to who you are, if it’s not an act, then yes, that is appropriate. But if it’s not authentic to who your personality is, then you’re putting on a show. And that’s not really leadership. Sometimes people mistook his calm, laid-back, relaxed demeanor and him having fun as not being serious. And what we had to convey is that most people perform the best when you’re relaxed and confident in your zone and in your routine and feel comfortable.”

Panthers CB Donte Jackson said Young doesn’t say a lot but proves himself on the field.

“You’re not gonna get a whole lot from him verbally, but you’re gonna get a whole lot from him physically. He’s a really good player,” Jackson said. “You can just tell he’s been in a lot of high-stress moments. He played at a big program. He played in some big games.”

Panthers LB Chandler Wooten, who played collegiately at Auburn, recalled Young’s performance in the 2021 Iron Bowl where the quarterback led Alabama to a come-from-behind win.

“I still think about that game all the time. Just the fact that he was able to go out there, we had them down 10-0 late in the fourth quarter, just to stay poised like he did on the road in a hostile environment,” Wooten said. “Our defense was playing really great ball. So for him to go down 99 yards and smile before he did that, that was heartbreaking.”