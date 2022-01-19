NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Pep Hamilton

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians commented on his $50,000 fine: “I’ll appeal it and it ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Arians said RB Leonard Fournette is “still wait and see” adding that the team would know more on Thursday. (Greg Auman)
Falcons
- ESPN’s Michael Rothstein called DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji a “lock” to return next year, with all the other pass rushers’ statuses up in the air.
- Rothstein specifically questioned whether Atlanta will want to extend DL Grady Jarrett or move on from him before his contract expires in 2023.
- On QB Matt Ryan, Rothstein said the team needs to decide whether they will move on from him, extend him or restructure his contract since his $49 million cap hit is too much for 2022.
- Rothstein mentioned whether WR Russell Gage returns depends on what they decide to do with WR Calvin Ridley.
- Rothstein expects OL Chris Lindstrom and OL Jake Matthews to return to RG and LT in 2022, while the other three offensive line spots are up in the air.
- Rothstein doesn’t think the team will release OL Kaleb McGary since his $1,894,875 base salary is fully guaranteed. He’s not guaranteed to start in 2022, though.
- Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com notes that WR Cordarrelle Patterson has been valued by Spotrac at $18.2 million for two years. However, Bair believes a more fair deal would be two years at $12 million with around $8 million guaranteed and incentives.
Bair also points out that Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is set to become a free agent and has experience working with Falcons HC Arthur Smith during their time together in Tennessee.
Panthers
- Aaron Wilson reports the Panthers have yet to interview Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator job after recently requesting to meet with him.
- Wilson, citing league sources, adds Hamilton isn’t expected to meet with the Panthers at this time and has “other options this offseason.”
- Wilson writes that Hamilton could return to Houston pending on its next hire at head coach.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Panthers HC Matt Rhule “sent some feelers” to UCLA HC Chip Kelly regarding Carolina’s offensive coordinator job.
