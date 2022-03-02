NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said they still believe they have all the pieces to be competitive this coming season, and for that reason they won’t definitively shut the door on Tom Brady if he ever wants to come back.

“We still feel like we have a chance to win this year,” Licht said via Peter Schrager. “We’re in a division where we think we can compete. We have a lot of players that are free agents. We have a lot of priorities. It just depends on how the puzzle fits together. We want to win this year. We want to compete this year for the title, but we also want to keep our eye on the future, too. We don’t want to mortgage too much too soon. It’s just going to depend on what the market bears, but we’re going to bring a lot of these guys back. We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady. Tom was a special player, a special person. Right now we’re trying to make our plans to move forward.”

Falcons

Panthers

Saints

Chris Olave says he met with the Saints at the combine Ohio State WRsays he met with the Saints at the combine . ( Dan Parr