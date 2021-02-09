NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady just won his seventh Super Bowl, his first with a new team, at the age of 43. He showed no signs of slowing down and only got better as the year progressed. He has an iron grip on the title of the NFL’s greatest player of all time and potentially of any sport. And he’s nowhere close to retiring and calling it a career.

“A lot of people would drop the mic after the fourth or fifth or sixth Super Bowl,” Brady’s father told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It’s not about dropping the mic and getting a Super Bowl; it’s about the process that you continue. You don’t stop. If you’re a great songwriter and you’ve got six hits, just because you’ve got six No. 1s, you don’t stop writing because you’ve got that. If you have a joy of writing songs, then you’ll just keep doing it. And he’s got a joy of playing football.

“Lot of people are waiting to get to 37 or 38, whatever it might be. Age is not an issue with him. It’s a process of working with guys, mentoring guys, and getting all of the other necessary ingredients to have a team thrive.”

