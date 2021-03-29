NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette ‘s one-year deal includes a $1 million base salary, guaranteed $2.25 million roster bonus and up to $750,000 in incentives. (Field Yates)

Buccaneers' OL Josh Wells' one-year deal includes a $990,000 base salary and a $137,500 roster bonus three days after the contract is filed. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons CB Fabian Moreau‘s one-year deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary, $850,000 of which is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

New Panthers’ EDGE Haason Reddick isn’t concerned about the possibility of being called a one-year wonder after his biggest NFL season yet.

“Teams had concerns about last year, being as though it was my first year on the edge,” Reddick said, via David Newton of ESPN. “With the production I had, they want to see if I am the real deal or was last year just a fluke.’’

Reddick reiterated the fact that he is a true outside linebacker, and that playing in the middle isn’t for him.

“I had tried inside linebacker, and that’s not me,” Reddick said. “I wanted to make sure [in free agency] I was used as a pass-rusher. That’s what I do best. That’s where I’m most confident.”

With other pass-rushers receiving large deals on the free-agent market, Reddick is unbothered. His only focus remains to be the best player he can and says that his time is coming.

“I never measure myself based off what another man has, or what another man has gotten,” Reddick said. “I focus on myself. How can I be a better person? How can I be a better football player? … I like where I’m at. And I know my time is coming.”

Reddick’s former position coach in Arizona has no doubts about his former pupil being a one-hit-wonder. “Carolina got a jewel,” Cardinals DL coach Brentson Buckner said. “He is hungry. He knew going into free agency people would say we want to see him do it again. He was like, ‘I’m always gonna bet on myself.’ So you’re getting a hungry guy who’s super-athletic, who’s young, who’s still finding his way, but he’s on the right path.”

Saints

Per the Athletic’s Katherine Terrell, Saints TE Nick Vannett said HC Sean Payton called him the same night he was released by the Broncos to recruit him.

said HC called him the same night he was released by the Broncos to recruit him. Saints DL Tanoh Kpassagnon ‘s five-year deal is actually a two-year deal with the final three set to void automatically 10 days before the start of the 2023 league year. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s five-year deal is actually a two-year deal with the final three set to void automatically 10 days before the start of the 2023 league year. (Aaron Wilson) Kpassagnon received a $500,000 signing bonus, base salaries of $1 million (guaranteed) and $2.5 million, a $500,000 2022 roster bonus and a $750,000 2022 roster bonus escalator based on sacks.