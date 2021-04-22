NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons’ recently signed WR/RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson is open to lining up at any position in OC Dave Ragone‘s offense.

“Honestly man, it don’t matter where they put me on the football field,” Patterson said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just go out and try to make a play for my team. If they want me at running back, receiver, quarterback, tight end or whatever. Just put me out there, and when my name is called, I just go out there and make a play. That’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Patterson admitted that he would’ve liked a heavier workload at running back last season with the Bears and hopes next season goes well for him at the position.

“Last year didn’t go as planned at running back. Hopefully, this year will go better,” Patterson said.

Saints

Saints HC Sean Payton said that the cornerback position is something they must address prior to the start of the regular season.

“Corner is an area that we have to address here between now and the start of the season and I think we’ll be able to find that. We lost some good players that we knew we might have to get our [cap] numbers below,” said Payton, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.

Saints QB Taysom Hill said that there haven’t been any changes to the Saints’ approach after Drew Brees‘ retirement.

“The approach is still the same though,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of Nola.com. “We’ve got a good core group of young, talented players that have won a lot of games and have experienced that taste of the postseason. I think you build your team around that. Is there an elevated level of excitement? I think it’s the same. As a coach, you owe it to that roster to work hard and put them in the best position to have success.”

Payton praised Jameis Winston‘s intelligence and presence in the Saints’ locker room since his addition last offseason.

“You learn about a person — his personality, his intelligence, how he is in the locker room, how he interacts with his teammates, all those things,” Payton said. “It was a good process. Watching him come in, obviously he’s got a tremendous skill set and he’s someone that I think did a good job with his teammates.”

Hill added that his “mindset is different” with Brees gone, comparing to when the recently retired quarterback missed games due to an injury last season.

“I think the mindset is different: Hey, Drew went down; you’re called on to step in and do everything you can to not mess it up as a back up,” Hill said. “That was my mindset. I think the mindset shifts when you become the guy. Last year, it was always a means to an end. Hey, when is Drew going to be healthy and when is he going to be ready, because your time is then over. So I think it’s a different mindset and something I’m looking forward to.”