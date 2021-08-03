NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said that in addition to the goal of repeating as Super Bowl champions, they have a number of players in contract years that should provide extra motivation. The list includes WR Chris Godwin, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, C Ryan Jensen, CB Carlton Davis, RB Leonard Fournette, DT Ndamukong Suh, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones, TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Antonio Brown.
“Now they’re hungry. These guys are really, really hungry to do it again,” Arians said via NFL Media. “We’ve got a lot of guys whereâ€¦ You know, money talks too now. We’ve got a lot of guys working on contracts this year.”
- According to Rick Stroud, LB Lavonte David has missed three out of four days of practice.
Falcons
- According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Falcons are taking things slow with WR Calvin Ridley due to his foot injury last year.
Panthers
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports Panthers CB A.J. Bouye is day-to-day after he “pulled something” in practice on Monday.
- According to Darin Gantt of the team website, WR Keith Kirkwood was released from the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion after being stretchered out of practice. He appeared to avoid a more serious injury.
Saints
- Saints DC Dennis Allen said with CB Brian Poole playing in the slot, CB Patrick Robinson will play outside full time and P.J. Williams will play safety. (Mike Triplett)
- Allen added Robinson was impressive as an outside corner when necessary last year. (Triplett)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!