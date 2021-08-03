NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said that in addition to the goal of repeating as Super Bowl champions, they have a number of players in contract years that should provide extra motivation. The list includes WR Chris Godwin, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, C Ryan Jensen, CB Carlton Davis, RB Leonard Fournette, DT Ndamukong Suh, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones, TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Antonio Brown.

“Now they’re hungry. These guys are really, really hungry to do it again,” Arians said via NFL Media. “We’ve got a lot of guys whereâ€¦ You know, money talks too now. We’ve got a lot of guys working on contracts this year.”