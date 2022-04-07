NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold

Panthers QB Sam Darnold said that he’s proven himself to be a good quarterback in the NFL and he’s not concerned about the moves the team might make to replace him.

“It truly is, and this is where you’re not gonna believe what I say, but just bear with me,” he told Titans LT Taylor Lewan and free-agent LB Will Compton on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast. “It truly is like whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day, it’s out of my control, and I know that. I have enough security in myself to where I can be like, ‘I know I’m a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I’ve proved it.’ And I know there’s a team, if something happens, that would want me.”

Darnold mentioned he had nothing but positive experiences with QB Cam Newton when the veteran was brought in midseason.

“He was a great dude,” Darnold said. “A great guy in the quarterback room. A great guy to have around in general because his energy is unmatched. And then I come back and play and he’s a great guy. I really have nothing bad to say about Cam.”

Darnold also said he told the Jets they were “making a mistake” when they traded him so they could take Zach Wilson. It’s obvious he thinks the Panthers would be doing the same by replacing him.

“At the end of the day, it’s not my call,” he said. “If they don’t think I’m the guy, it is what it is.”