NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers’ rookie LB Joe Tryon stood on the sidelines watching at rookie minicamp as he recovers from a “slight scope” on his knee from a few weeks ago. HC Bruce Arians is optimistic that he would be healthy enough to practice next month.

“He still hasn’t passed his physical,” Arians said, via Greg Stroud of The Athletic. “He’s real close, but we’re not going to take any chances. … We’re going to take it slow. He’ll be ready for mandatory minicamp for sure, maybe sooner.”

Arians also spoke about second-round QB Kyle Trask and what he has been able to show during the rookie camp.

“He was throwing to the right guy — that was some really good disguised coverages that he saw in the first day of his career,” Arians said. “I was really impressed how he processes information. He was very accurate. Whatever we threw at him today…it’s all-new tomorrow and we’ll be out here Sunday. We throw as much at them as we possibly can, different protections and hots and sights…as much volume as we can possibly load them up with, and see how much they retain.”

Trask himself said that his NFL experience has been surreal up to this point, including receiving a welcome text from QB Tom Brady.

“I’ve been studying like crazy, picking plays up at a good pace so far,” Trask said. “I’ve only had a small portion of the playbook because we’ve only been able to study it a couple of weeks … they’re feeding it to us a little bit at a time, and that’s the best way to do that.”