NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers third-round RB Rachaad White is happy to have the opportunity to play with QB Tom Brady during his rookie season.

“It’s just amazing. I’ve just been grateful,” White said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I believe I was just born when TB had first gotten into the league. I was born in ’99. Just to be able to be a part of that years later down the road, you just be grateful. And you’ve got to cherish these moments.”

On Brady’s podcast, former Saints HC Sean Payton said the following about Brady’s future in sports broadcasting: “Who says Tommy’s coming to FOX right away? Clearly, we don’t want to get another team in trouble.” (Pro Football Talk)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says if the team makes a change at quarterback, going from veteran Marcus Mariota to third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, it will be what is best for both the short-term and the long-term future of the team.

“We’ve got to get over this hump here, and there are a lot things at stake,” Smith said, via Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s going to be what’s best for this team short term and long term. . . . If you think it’s the best thing for you in that moment, yeah, we’re going to do that. That’s what you’re paid to do. Our circumstances are very different today than they were a couple of weeks ago for different reasons, not just football but just the reality of our situation.”

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan and RB Mark Ingram were upset after blowing a 16-3 lead that they had over the Buccaneers.

“This s— hurts,” Jordan said, via The Times-Picayune. “You don’t process anything. I’ve got to go into a bye week knowing we should’ve beat this team the first time. We should’ve beat this team this time. We should’ve beaten Carolina. We should’ve beaten a lot of other teams. We didn’t. Right now, these are the facts of what we’re facing. Beyond an uphill battle. We’ve got to swing our way out of these last four games.”

“I’m sick about this one,” Ingram said, via Twitter. “Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better.”

Saints HC Dennis Allen says Ingram injured his knee on the play where he ran out of bounds. (Jacques Doucet)