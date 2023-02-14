NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- According to Jonathan Jones, Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales will interview for the Bucs OC job and is considered a strong candidate.
Falcons
- Tori McElhaney of the team website believes the Falcons could get value out of bringing back free agents TE MyCole Pruitt, P Bradley Pinion, CB Isaiah Oliver, G Colby Gossett, and LB Rashaan Evans.
- As for those who could be let go, McElhaney points to OLB Lorenzo Carter, WR Damiere Byrd, OT Germain Ifedi, TE Anthony Firkser, OT Chuma Edoga, DL Abdullah Anderson, and WR KhaDarel Hodge.
- McElhaney is torn on the team bringing back RT Kaleb McGary but ultimately believes he can continue improving and should remain in Atlanta next season.
Saints
- SI’s Albert Breer notes that while the Saints could still land QB Derek Carr, another name to watch for is QB Baker Mayfield.
- Breer adds the team’s front office was high on Mayfield when he was coming out in 2018, so there could still be some fond feelings for him there.
