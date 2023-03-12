NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

“It was very important,” Carr said, via NFL.com. “It showed me how they felt about me from the beginning. They were very honest and clear. You heard D.A. (Dennis Allen), what he said and that’s exactly what he told me on the phone. The fact they were even willing to trade for me, meant something. That shows me that you are showing value without showing me value. You’re valuing me as a quarterback and as a human without having to say anything. That meant something and that meant a lot. Obviously, our relationship goes way back and things like that, but this time around they were the first ones out there. I remember Tim (Carr’s agent) called me and told me. We set up a visit, and those things meant a lot. When you get into this building and meet everybody, you talk football and go to dinner. Then you meet Mrs. (Gayle) Benson. It’s like, how do you not come here? You are looking for every good thing everywhere else and there were a lot of good things about other places, but it’s hard to find a place that has almost everything.”

“One thing for me when making this decision, you know, all you can do is look at past resumes,” Carr continued. “But once I knew, when you sign with a team none of the stats or anything in the past matter. Right now, we don’t have any rankings or any wins. The most important thing to me was the character of the men in the room, not really the ranking and that kind of thing. When I talk to the defensive guys here, and I’ve known a lot of them for a lot of years, but they are grown men. They know how to handle success and hard times. They compete at everything they do and this past year when I would say ‘us’ (Raiders), but ya’ll beat our faces here at the Super Dome. You can feel the physicality that they played with. You can feel the energy, the brotherhood, you can feel those things and I was so pissed after the game, excuse my language but I was like, ‘Wow.’ What an opportunity it is to make that one of my choices now. But again, the rankings and stats, they would be the first ones to tell you that none of that stuff matters. Anything I’ve done in the past or they’ve done in the past doesn’t matter, it’s going to be what we’re going to do. The main thing to me was the character and type of men that are in that locker room, and the type of men was what was so intriguing to me. They are grown men. Like I said, the physicality they played with and style of play I know D.A. (Dennis Allen) preaches, that was something that fired me up.”