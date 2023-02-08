NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers have signed offensive consultant Tom Moore to a contract extension, the 47th contract of his NFL career. (Peter Schrager)
Lions
- The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy mentions Lions G Jonah Jackson as an extension candidate to keep an eye on this offseason.
- Pouncy also lists Lions DT Michael Brockers, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DE Charles Harris, and DE Romeo Okwara as potential cap cuts. Pouncy would be surprised if Brockers and Vaitai are back, but the case for Harris and Okwara is a little less cut and dried.
Packers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said during a recent media appearance that he will be going on a “darkness retreat” which will include “four nights of complete darkness” before deciding on his future.
“Yeah, it’s a real thing, 100%,” Rodgers said about retirement and the retreat, via NFL.com. “That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then, you know, to take my isolation retreat. Just to be able to contemplate all things (about) my future and then make a decision that I feel is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness. It’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phones off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Rodgers noted that he has the ability to leave early but is hoping to have a great experience at the retreat, which has been recommended to him by friends.
“You’re not locked in,” Rodgers said. “No, you can leave. If you can’t do it, you can just walk out the door. I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences,” he said. “It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now, and I felt like it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. So, it’s been on the calendar for months and months and months, and it’s coming up in a couple of weeks.”
“I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation,” Rodgers added. “And then after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision.”
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Packers are expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams.
- Albert Breer reports that the Titans are hiring Packers executive Chad Brinker as their new assistant general manager.
