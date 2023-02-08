NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said during a recent media appearance that he will be going on a “darkness retreat” which will include “four nights of complete darkness” before deciding on his future.

“Yeah, it’s a real thing, 100%,” Rodgers said about retirement and the retreat, via NFL.com. “That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then, you know, to take my isolation retreat. Just to be able to contemplate all things (about) my future and then make a decision that I feel is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness. It’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phones off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Rodgers noted that he has the ability to leave early but is hoping to have a great experience at the retreat, which has been recommended to him by friends.

“You’re not locked in,” Rodgers said. “No, you can leave. If you can’t do it, you can just walk out the door. I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences,” he said. “It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now, and I felt like it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. So, it’s been on the calendar for months and months and months, and it’s coming up in a couple of weeks.”