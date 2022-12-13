NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Marcus Mariota, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs DT Vita Vea had a boot on his right foot in the locker room, with Bowles calling the injury a calf strain. (Greg Auman)

Ian Rapoport reports that Bucs CB Jamel Dean suffered a big toe injury which is currently considered to be week-to-week.

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith decided to make a switch to QB Desmond Ridder, which has led QB Marcus Mariota to step away from the team after finding himself benched for the second time in his career by Smith.

“Those (conversations) are never easy,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “You try to be truthful, whether they agree or not, those are the conversations you have to have. We’ve talked about trying to get over the hump in some of these close games and where we’re trying to push the offense. We feel like it’s the best decision where (Ridder) is at and where the team’s at. I wouldn’t have made this decision if I didn’t think it was in the best interest of this team, not only short term but probably long term as well.”

“We would have had to adapt if he had had to play early in the season,” Smith added. “I feel really good about where he’s at right now. If I thought we had to restrict him, that wouldn’t be the best move and that wouldn’t be fair to this team.”

Panthers

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks and his team were able to pull off a win over the Seahawks and is proud of the way his team fought for the win instead of going along with the narrative that the team is tanking this season.

“I’m just so thrilled and so happy for those guys in the locker room,” Wilks said, via PanthersWire.com. “Coaches do a tremendous job in game planning and putting these guys in position. But all the credit goes to those players and how they go out there and perform and finish. And with everything that we’ve gone through, they’ve gone through with the different coaching changes, getting rid of players, the organization trying to tank it—all those different things. And to see how those guys respond and came out and played today, it is pretty thrilling and emotional, yes.”

Ian Rapoport reports that Panthers WR DJ Moore had an MRI on his ankle to determine the severity of his injury.

Adam Schefter reports that Moore is considered day-to-day with a knee sprain that is not considered significant.